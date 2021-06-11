Why Kim Kardashian Was So Lonely During Her Marriage To Kanye West

In the final episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality family reminisced on past moments from their 20 seasons on E!, and opened up further on the status of their relationships. Kourtney Kardashian opened up to her sisters on why she didn't see herself getting back together with ex-Scott Disick, while Khloe Kardashian expressed whether or not she saw herself getting married again.

The one relationship that was often hidden from "KUWTK" was the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, yet the SKIMS owner finally opened up about her divorce in the two-part finale. "I feel like a f****** failure, that it's like, a third f****** marriage," the reality star said (via Page Six) in tears in the final episodes of "KUWTK."

In the final moments of the reality series, the Kardashian reiterated her desire to find "complete bliss," speaking to her momager Kris Jenner. "That's what I'm so excited for. Just like, waking up at 40 and realizing like, I just want total happiness," said Kim. "I know obviously complete bliss is like not a full reality, but if I can have it more of a majority of the time, that's all I want to do. Wherever that takes me, I just want my pure happiness. So that's what I'm working on. Figuring out how to get there."

Kim continued, revealing to fans she felt lonely during her seven-year marriage to Kanye West.