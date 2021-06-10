What Kourtney Kardashian Just Admitted About Scott Disick

With "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" coming to an end, a lot of juicy secrets and behind-the-scenes details are finally being revealed. Particularly to Andy Cohen, who is hosting the reunion special. Of course, people want answers when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her ex Scott Disick — a couple that not only fans have wanted back together for a long time, but even the Kardashians themselves.

You could say fans have been invested in Kourtney and Scott from day one. They first got together in 2006, a year before they appeared as a couple on Season 1 of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The two were then on-and-off for almost a decade, before they officially called it quits in 2015. During their relationship, the couple had three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. It appears that it's being parents that keeps Kourtney and Scott very close to this day.

It's that close relationship that gives fans and apparently Kourtney's family hope that she and Scott will one day get back together, despite each continuing to date other people. However, in the series finale, Kourtney revealed to her sisters (via People), "When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him." She added, "I put it back on him and say the things that I've asked of you to do since we broke up have not been done."

So what happened between Scott and Kourtney that led to their break up in the first place? Apparently, Kourtney partially blames the show.