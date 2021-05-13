The Truth About Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Engagement Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship may be on the fast track, but they've been friends (even neighbors) for years — making the jump to an engagement seem more and more likely.

"Kourtney hasn't felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation ... Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married."

The insider noted, "There are a lot of other factors that concern [Kourtney] if they were to take their relationship to that next level, one of them being Scott [Disick] and more importantly, her kids and what that adjustment would mean for them."

"KUWTK" fans remember Kourtney's hesitancy about marriage in her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick. Yet a second source revealed, "Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married."

Kourtney's family seems on-board for whatever makes her happy. "[Barker] has known the family for quite some time and they have always adored him," said an insider, "but ... what they appreciate the most is how he takes such great care of Kourtney and always has her best interest in mind."