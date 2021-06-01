Did Travis Barker Just Side-Eye Amelia Hamlin?
It's not always easy to keep up with the love lives of the various Kardashians, but we can totally understand why you might want to. That's mainly because the circumstances around their romances and relationships are often like real-life soap operas. For instance, are you up to date about what's going on with Kourtney Kardashian and the men that she's been involved with both currently and in the past? Whether the answer is yes or no, you'll definitely be interested in the latest update.
For a little background, you should know that right now, Kourtney is in a relationship with Travis Barker, the famous drummer who she's considered to be a friend for years. The reality star used to be with Scott Disick, who is the father of her three children (and who, BTW, isn't happy about her love life these days). As for Scott, he's been dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, the teenage daughter of actor Lisa Rinna. Were you able to follow that? Good! Because this situation just got a little sticky (or even stickier?).
It now looks like Travis might have thrown some shade at the girlfriend of his girlfriend's ex. Yes, you read that right, now read on to find out exactly what it means.
Travis Barker may not approve of Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin
We may not know what Travis Barker thinks about Amelia Gray Hamlin as a person, but it seems like we might have been given a hint regarding what he thinks about her relationship with Scott Disick. The issue? Well, it might have to do with the age difference between Scott and Amelia. According to Us Weekly, the situation started when the KardashianVideo fan Instagram account posted about Kourtney Kardashian having dinner with the duo. In response, one social media user reportedly wrote, "It's so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown-a** people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell."
So where does Travis come into this? Well, per Us Weekly, he apparently liked the comment (or whoever runs his social media account did), which seems to suggest that he agrees with the sentiment.
If you're curious (and we know you are because who wouldn't be?!), Travis is 45 years old as of writing, while Kourtney is 42. Scott is 38 and Amelia is 19. Yes, 19, meaning that he's twice Scott's age and almost 20 years younger than her boyfriend. What do you think, is she too young for him? Travis seems to think so. Or at least, his like button does.