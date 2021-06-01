Did Travis Barker Just Side-Eye Amelia Hamlin?

We may not know what Travis Barker thinks about Amelia Gray Hamlin as a person, but it seems like we might have been given a hint regarding what he thinks about her relationship with Scott Disick. The issue? Well, it might have to do with the age difference between Scott and Amelia. According to Us Weekly, the situation started when the KardashianVideo fan Instagram account posted about Kourtney Kardashian having dinner with the duo. In response, one social media user reportedly wrote, "It's so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown-a** people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell."

So where does Travis come into this? Well, per Us Weekly, he apparently liked the comment (or whoever runs his social media account did), which seems to suggest that he agrees with the sentiment.

If you're curious (and we know you are because who wouldn't be?!), Travis is 45 years old as of writing, while Kourtney is 42. Scott is 38 and Amelia is 19. Yes, 19, meaning that he's twice Scott's age and almost 20 years younger than her boyfriend. What do you think, is she too young for him? Travis seems to think so. Or at least, his like button does.