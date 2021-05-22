Inside Scott Disick's Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian Today

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have known each other for well over a decade. Although the two dated and had three children together, they never got married. After years of trying to work it out, the two parted ways, officially, in July 2015, according to Us Weekly. Since that time, Kourtney and Scott have remained friends, both dedicated to raising their kids, even taking vacations together to keep things as normal as possible for their kids, despite the fact that they were living separate lives.

Over the past six years or so, both Kourtney and Scott have dated other people, though nothing super serious has come out of any of their relationships. Scott has continued to appear on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and has been considered part of the Kardashian-Jenner family, despite the fact that he and Kourtney were no longer romantically involved. These days, Kourtney appears extremely happy in her new relationship with Travis Barker. The two had been friends for years before taking their friendship to the next level, according to Glamour. Meanwhile, Scott seems like he's in a good spot, dating Amelia Gray Hamlin. Despite their 18-year age difference, the two seem to enjoy spending time together, whether in Los Angeles or Miami.

Kourtney and Scott are still co-parenting their kids, but many wonder how their relationship is today. Read on to find out.