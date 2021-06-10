Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Really Feels About Ever Getting Married Again

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is wrapping, with 20 seasons and nearly 15 years, of the reality show coming to an end in the series finale on June 10. In true "KUWTK" fashion, the last episode of the series promises to bring all the drama.

From Kim Kardashian finally letting fans in on the moments leading up to her divorce, to Kourtney Kardashian facing her family's pressures to get back together with ex Scott Disick, the two-part series finale dives into the relationship status of all the sisters — including Khloé Kardashian's on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson. The Good American owner and NBA player first got together in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018.

But over the course of their relationship, Thompson reportedly cheated on the reality star multiple times, including while Khloé was pregnant in 2018, and with younger sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019. Yet, time in quarantine led the couple back together, and the final season of "KUWTK" revealed Khloé and Thompson were exploring options to have another child.

"Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before," said Khloé in the series finale. "But I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and I don't know if I've really had time to think about what moving [to Boston, where Thompson plays] would mean for our relationship." As the reality star contemplates moving in with Thompson in the final episode, Khloé reveals whether or not marriage will ever be on the table.