Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Fans Over Plastic Surgery

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to plastic surgery rumors. The star has repeatedly hit the headlines for changing up her look and has made no secret of the fact that she's not always felt comfortable with her appearance.

Case and point, Kardashian's now infamous bikini photo hoopla. In April, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star attempted to get a snap of her in a two-piece removed from the internet after the unedited photo went viral. Kardashian explained her decision in a candid post on Instagram in which she opened up about her insecurities.

The star described herself as "someone who has struggled with body image her whole life" and told fans the "pressure, constant ridicule and judgement [her] entire life to be perfect and meet others' standards of how [she] should look has been too much to bear." She added that she felt as though "every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and [she is] reminded of them every day by the world."

But despite her very candid confessions, Kardashian is once again hitting the headlines after being called out over her appearance. Scroll on to find out what a troll had to say and how the star hit back.