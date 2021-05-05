How Kris Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Are Growing Even Closer

Khloé Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner have always shared a close bond. Their obvious closeness has played out for years on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and the two haven't been shy about letting the world know their relationship doesn't have many boundaries. But while they've always shared a unique bond, the two have certainly had some disagreements too — many of which played out in front of the cameras.

Kardashian even apologized for her treatment of her mom in the early days of the E! reality series, admitting in a December 2020 tweet that she had some regrets. Responding to a fan who asked if she ever watched old "KUWTK" episodes, Kardashian wrote, "Sometimes I watch [for] sure. Our old voices crack me up every time! I have no idea what happened [to] those voices." She added, "only thing I'm not proud of is how I used [to] talk [to] my mom. Obviously we had some teenage issues we had [to] work through. On camera it's tough to go through that stuff publicly."

But while they've had their bumpy moments, Kardashian and Jenner seem to be closer than ever — quite literally. Read on for how the two are showing their love for one another in a very expensive way.