How Kris Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Are Growing Even Closer
Khloé Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner have always shared a close bond. Their obvious closeness has played out for years on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and the two haven't been shy about letting the world know their relationship doesn't have many boundaries. But while they've always shared a unique bond, the two have certainly had some disagreements too — many of which played out in front of the cameras.
Kardashian even apologized for her treatment of her mom in the early days of the E! reality series, admitting in a December 2020 tweet that she had some regrets. Responding to a fan who asked if she ever watched old "KUWTK" episodes, Kardashian wrote, "Sometimes I watch [for] sure. Our old voices crack me up every time! I have no idea what happened [to] those voices." She added, "only thing I'm not proud of is how I used [to] talk [to] my mom. Obviously we had some teenage issues we had [to] work through. On camera it's tough to go through that stuff publicly."
But while they've had their bumpy moments, Kardashian and Jenner seem to be closer than ever — quite literally. Read on for how the two are showing their love for one another in a very expensive way.
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian dropped millions on mansions
Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian aren't just mother and daughter, they're also neighbours. The two spent millions on new mansions right next door to each other in the gated community of Hidden Hills in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles (per The Hollywood Reporter), with both homes under construction as of May.
The two haven't exactly scrimped on the properties either. Kardashian is reported to have dropped $17 million, while Jenner's new digs are said to have set her back $20 million. Daily Mail shared photos of the building work and reported that the twosome's homes are set on a three acre plot. X17 Online claimed Kardashian's home is 10,000 square feet, while Jenner's is thought to be closer to 16,000 square feet.
Unsurprisingly for the amount paid, there will be plenty of amenities to enjoy and loads of room for when their famous family members come to stay. Jenner's mansion reportedly has eight bedrooms and more than nine bathrooms (per Variety), and the star will also have more than enough room to park her vehicles in a garage that can house eight cars. Her new home also boats a gym, movie theatre, and its own guest house. Photos show that both homes will also have pools, with the foundations already dug out.
We're pretty sure Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian won't ever be short of volunteers to house sit when they head out of town.