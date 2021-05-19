The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Doesn't Want Her Kids To Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Reality queen Kim Kardashian has spent almost two decades gracing the television screen, letting fans in on what it's like to live like a celeb. Yet, the TV personality is revealing she isn't quite ready for her kids to keep up with the Kardashians.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" first aired in 2007, introducing the world to Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, Kylie, and the rest of their entourage. Little did they know, the reality family would soon become a hit sensation thanks to their willingness to show everything from marriages, to divorces, to family fights and drama, and even the birth of their children for the world to see... well, everyone except the Kardashians' own children.

In the reality families' final season of their E! show, Kim contemplates whether she's ready for her kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, to look back on the past 20 seasons. The SKIMS owner reveals that her eldest daughter North West has come across a few memes of her famous mom on TikTok, including the infamous clip of Kim losing her diamond earring in the ocean — and the kids have expressed interested in watching the series.

As Scott Disick presses Kim on when she'll open up all 20 seasons for North and her siblings to watch, Kim says she's "just not ready for the kids to do it yet" — because of this one moment from her past.