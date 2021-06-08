Kim Kardashian's Birthday Message To Kanye West Isn't What You'd Expect

If you're a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fan, you'll know that Kim Kardashian West's divorce from Kanye West has been anything but enjoyable for the mom of four. In fact, in the June 3 episode of the hit reality show, Kim broke down in tears over feeling like a "failure" and "loser" (via Hollywood Life) for not being able to save her marriage to the rapper or support him like she believes she should. "He should have a wife who supports his every move and travels with him and everything and I can't do that," she sobbed to her sisters.

Therefore, it was a bit of a welcomed shock to fans when Kim wished her soon-to-be ex husband a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post on June 8. "Happy Birthday," she wrote under a photo of herself smiling with Kanye and three of their children. "Love U for Life!" she added with a balloon emoji. She also shared a throwback photo of a young Kanye, a snapshot of the two of them, and another picture with all their kids on her Instagram Story.

Fans were thrilled to see the unexpected display of affection and started hoping for reconciliation. "Bring kimye back!!!!!" one fan exclaimed in a comment under the picture. Another shared the same sentiment, writing that they "hope they get back together."

This wasn't the only birthday post Kanye received from the Kardashian family. Keep scrolling to learn who else sent the Yeezy designer some birthday love.