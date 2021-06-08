Kim Kardashian's Birthday Message To Kanye West Isn't What You'd Expect
If you're a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fan, you'll know that Kim Kardashian West's divorce from Kanye West has been anything but enjoyable for the mom of four. In fact, in the June 3 episode of the hit reality show, Kim broke down in tears over feeling like a "failure" and "loser" (via Hollywood Life) for not being able to save her marriage to the rapper or support him like she believes she should. "He should have a wife who supports his every move and travels with him and everything and I can't do that," she sobbed to her sisters.
Therefore, it was a bit of a welcomed shock to fans when Kim wished her soon-to-be ex husband a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post on June 8. "Happy Birthday," she wrote under a photo of herself smiling with Kanye and three of their children. "Love U for Life!" she added with a balloon emoji. She also shared a throwback photo of a young Kanye, a snapshot of the two of them, and another picture with all their kids on her Instagram Story.
Fans were thrilled to see the unexpected display of affection and started hoping for reconciliation. "Bring kimye back!!!!!" one fan exclaimed in a comment under the picture. Another shared the same sentiment, writing that they "hope they get back together."
This wasn't the only birthday post Kanye received from the Kardashian family. Keep scrolling to learn who else sent the Yeezy designer some birthday love.
Kanye West is receiving a lot of Kardashian-Jenner love on his birthday
Khloe Kardashian was the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to wish Kanye West a happy birthday on June 8. Her post was quite touching and got fans talking. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!" she wrote with a photo taken on what looks like a beach vacation with sister Kim Kardashian, Kanye, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While some fans called the photograph "awkward" and seemed confused by the sweet message, Kim was there for it and commented a balloon emoji under it.
Kris Jenner also shared a picture of her with Kanye on her Instagram Story. This might be a shock for some fans, considering Kanye tweeted in July of 2020 that his mother-in-law wasn't "allowed around" his children (via The Sun). Comparatively, though, Kris shared a heartfelt post on her main Instagram feed for Kanye's birthday in 2020, and gushed that he is an "amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend" and a "special and important part" of the family. There is currently no birthday post for Kanye on Khloe's feed in 2020.
As of this writing, neither Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, nor Kylie Jenner have shared birthday wishes to the troubled rapper. However, it seems like as of now, he remains on good terms with his estranged wife and most of the famous family.