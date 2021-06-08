What Khloe Kardashian Just Said About Kanye West

Kanye West doesn't make many appearances on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but when he makes a grand gesture, cameras are always there to capture them.

Take his now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebration — he created a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian, where Kim's late dad talked about the type of lawyer she would be, per InTouch Weekly. Khloé Kardashian even tweeted at the time, "Kanye gives The sweetest most thoughtful gifts!"

Despite his good intentions, Kim couldn't hide from their marriage struggles. In a June 3 preview for "KUWTK" (via Us Weekly) Khloé says, "Kim has been struggling with her relationship." She then tells Kim, "You can always talk to me about whatever," to which she replies, "There's, like, honestly nothing to talk about. I just roll with it." Kim later discusses just how upset she is over her breakup with Kanye, calling herself a "loser" while sobbing. Talk about drama!

Now Khloé's latest Instagram post featuring Kanye is causing a stir. Keep reading for more details.