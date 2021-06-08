What Khloe Kardashian Just Said About Kanye West
Kanye West doesn't make many appearances on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but when he makes a grand gesture, cameras are always there to capture them.
Take his now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebration — he created a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian, where Kim's late dad talked about the type of lawyer she would be, per InTouch Weekly. Khloé Kardashian even tweeted at the time, "Kanye gives The sweetest most thoughtful gifts!"
Despite his good intentions, Kim couldn't hide from their marriage struggles. In a June 3 preview for "KUWTK" (via Us Weekly) Khloé says, "Kim has been struggling with her relationship." She then tells Kim, "You can always talk to me about whatever," to which she replies, "There's, like, honestly nothing to talk about. I just roll with it." Kim later discusses just how upset she is over her breakup with Kanye, calling herself a "loser" while sobbing. Talk about drama!
Now Khloé's latest Instagram post featuring Kanye is causing a stir. Keep reading for more details.
Khloé Kardashian raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram post
Khloé Kardashian is stirring the pot on Instagram with a picture she posted of herself, sister Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson standing in tropical waters. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"
Fans of the family know that Kim and Kanye are currently in the middle of a divorce, so the picture is coming across as awkward. To make things even more interesting, Kim commented with a red balloon emoji. It's clear she's trying to stay neutral even though her seemingly troubled marriage with Kanye is playing out on the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
Fans flooded the comments with confusion, with one writing, "This pic is..awkward." Another added, "I'm confused." Another fan chimed in, "So many questions." We're not sure about Khloé's intentions with the photo (maybe to note that he is still included in the family?) but fans definitely have strong opinions about the image, and certainly weren't afraid to express them.