How Is Khloe Kardashian Doing Amid The Latest Tristan Thompson Scandal?

Khloé Kardashian has been through the wringer in her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The couple's relationship was plagued with cheating rumors, including the scandal with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, who allegedly locked lips with Tristan at a party. The couple also went through a rough patch when video of Tristan and two women getting cozy in a nightclub went viral.

One of the bright spots for the pair was the birth of their first and only child together, True Thompson. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced the pregnancy news on her Instagram feed in December 2017. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing," she gushed on the upload. In April 2018, Khloé gave birth to baby True, though it was shortly after cheating rumors, souring the birth a bit.

In 2021, rumors swirled about Tristan's relationship with Maralee Nichols. The pair had reportedly been hooking up when Khloé and Tristan were still together, and Nichols claimed that she gave birth to Tristan's child. Sadly for KoKo, the NBA star confirmed the rumors on his Instagram in January. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," he said before apologizing. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

So how's Khloé doing now?