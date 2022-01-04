Maralee Nichols' Rep Slams Tristan Thompson After Paternity Admission

Maralee Nichols, the woman with who Tristan Thompson fathered a third baby, is speaking up via her rep. Nichols' message came after she took Thompson to court for child support in December 2021, claiming the athlete had shut her out. Thompson reportedly pushed for Nichols to terminate the pregnancy, according to Snapchat messages obtained by Page Six. "If you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong," Thompson allegedly texted Nichols, in which he offered her a large sum of money to keep quiet about the baby.

Thompson fired back in court filings obtained by the Daily Mail that he and Nichols did not have a serious ongoing relationship. Thompson, who was back together at the time with Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his daughter True, only admitted to one-off hook-ups with Nichols and vehemently denied her baby was his. However, Thompson just switched up his tone when paternity test results proved he was the father. The athlete posted a full apology to his Instagram account. "I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson wrote on his January 3 IG Story, per People. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Although Thompson didn't express regret to Nichols by name, he offered his apologies "to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately." Nichols is now speaking up in response to his statement and she has some choice words for Thompson.