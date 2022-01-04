Maralee Nichols' Rep Slams Tristan Thompson After Paternity Admission
Maralee Nichols, the woman with who Tristan Thompson fathered a third baby, is speaking up via her rep. Nichols' message came after she took Thompson to court for child support in December 2021, claiming the athlete had shut her out. Thompson reportedly pushed for Nichols to terminate the pregnancy, according to Snapchat messages obtained by Page Six. "If you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong," Thompson allegedly texted Nichols, in which he offered her a large sum of money to keep quiet about the baby.
Thompson fired back in court filings obtained by the Daily Mail that he and Nichols did not have a serious ongoing relationship. Thompson, who was back together at the time with Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his daughter True, only admitted to one-off hook-ups with Nichols and vehemently denied her baby was his. However, Thompson just switched up his tone when paternity test results proved he was the father. The athlete posted a full apology to his Instagram account. "I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson wrote on his January 3 IG Story, per People. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."
Although Thompson didn't express regret to Nichols by name, he offered his apologies "to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately." Nichols is now speaking up in response to his statement and she has some choice words for Thompson.
Nichols' rep slams Tristan Thompson's apology
Maralee Nichols isn't sold on Tristan Thompson's apology. A rep for Nichols exclusively told People on January 4 exactly what the new mother thinks — and it's not pretty. "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols baby," the rep shared. Although he publicly respected the results of the paternity test, Nichols isn't forgetting how he disrespected her through the drama. "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," they said.
Regardless of what Thompson had to say, Nichols' number one priority is putting her son first. "My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment," Nichols said in a statement to People following her son's birth in December 2021. "Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," she said. Nichols said at the time she did not want further media attention, adding, "nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan."
Of course, many fans are hopeful Nichols and Thompson will figure it all out for their son's sake.