Is This How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal?

It feels like the drama always follows the Kardashian family wherever they go. Tristan Thompson, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, is in the midst of a paternity scandal. Maralee Nichols, a Houston-based personal trainer, gave birth to a son on December 2 and is claiming the NBA player is the father and is suing him for child support. The Sacramento Kings player reportedly offered Nichols $75,000 to drop the lawsuit, per Page Six. Nichols and Thompson reportedly first got together in March, at the former Celtics player's 30th birthday celebration in Houston, while he and the Good American co-founder were still together, per Us Weekly.

"Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together," a source told Us Weekly about Khloe's initial reaction to the news. "This is a very sad time for Khloé." Another source told HollywoodLife that the reality TV star will not be getting back together with the pro basketball player. "He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True and she is not going to prevent him from doing this," the insider revealed. "But as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him, not after this."

So, how is Khloé doing now?