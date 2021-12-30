Is This How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal?
It feels like the drama always follows the Kardashian family wherever they go. Tristan Thompson, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, is in the midst of a paternity scandal. Maralee Nichols, a Houston-based personal trainer, gave birth to a son on December 2 and is claiming the NBA player is the father and is suing him for child support. The Sacramento Kings player reportedly offered Nichols $75,000 to drop the lawsuit, per Page Six. Nichols and Thompson reportedly first got together in March, at the former Celtics player's 30th birthday celebration in Houston, while he and the Good American co-founder were still together, per Us Weekly.
"Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together," a source told Us Weekly about Khloe's initial reaction to the news. "This is a very sad time for Khloé." Another source told HollywoodLife that the reality TV star will not be getting back together with the pro basketball player. "He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True and she is not going to prevent him from doing this," the insider revealed. "But as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him, not after this."
So, how is Khloé doing now?
Khloe Kardashian's holiday was 'bittersweet' amid Tristan Thompson's paternity drama
Khloé Kardashian's reaction to the news of Tristan Thompson's paternity suit with a woman he slept with while he and the "Revenge Body" star were still together was not a pleasant one. "To call Khloe upset would be an understatement. Khloe suspected Tristan stepped out on her during COVID but did not know that he invited other women to his home until the legal documents were released," an insider told The Sun.
A source told In Touch that the holidays have been hard for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star. "Khloé put on her best poker face to make sure that True had the best Christmas ever," the insider divulged. Khloé also shared a quote on her Instagram Story that alluded to how she was feeling and tagged her sister Kourtney Kardashian. The quote, in part, read: "Surround yourself with those who see the greatness within you even when you don't see it yourself."
"She really thought this Christmas would be different. Tristan promised her that he had changed. They talked about having more kids and growing old together. They had those conversations. But the cheating and the new baby smashed all those dreams for her," the source continued. Hopefully 2022 will be a better year for Khloé's love life!