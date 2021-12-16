Tristan Thompson's Paternity Case Just Took An Unexpected Turn

Tristan Thompson was named in a paternity lawsuit by fitness trainer Maralee Nichols who gave birth to a baby boy on December 2, per Page Six. If the child is Thompson's, it would be his third child as he previously had his son Prince with Jordan Craig, and his daughter True with Khloé Kardashian.

The NBA big man admitted in court documents that he had a relationship with Nichols, but it was casual and solely based on hooking up. "We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021 and did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time," Thompson claimed in court documents published by the Daily Mail on December 14. In his statement, the Sacramento Kings forward said he and Nichols never went on "dates in the traditional sense" as their relationship was purely sexual.

Alleged text messages between Thompson and Nichols surfaced the same day she gave birth. In the exchange, obtained in court documents by Page Six, Thompson said he would not "be involved at all" with the child, and attempted to dissuade Nichols from having the child by claiming he was retiring from the NBA. "So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars," the texts read. Now, a judge in Texas has ruled on the paternity suit between Thompson and Nichols, which had a major impact on the case.