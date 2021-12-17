Maralee Nichols Challenges Tristan Thompson's Claims About Their Affair In Explosive Interview

Tristan Thompson is once again making headlines for his infidelity. Following a lot of drama between himself and several other women during his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, another woman named Maralee Nichols has come forward to allege that the NBA star is the father of her son, who was born in November. Considering Thompson and Kardashian were together at the time of the conception, this undoubtedly stings even more for the reality star, who had already given Thompson several chances.

After the news hit the web, Thompson broke his silence to address his relationship with Nichols after she filed a child support lawsuit in California. At the same time, Thompson tried to move the lawsuit to Texas, reportedly to save some money. "Contrary to [Nichols]' many inferences in her declaration, we did not have a serious ongoing relationship," Thompson said in the statement, per the Daily Mail. "[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to-wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only."

Thompson also stated that the pair saw one another "sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021," but says that they never had sex in California. The pro-baller also alleged that the only date of possible conception could have been in March because he remembers Nichols reaching out to see him on his birthday.

That's a lot to unpack, and Nichols is firing back at Thompson to share her truth.