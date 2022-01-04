Twitter Drags Tristan Thompson's Public Apology To Khloe For Fathering Son With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson just found himself in a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" kind of situation. On January 3, the NBA star revealed that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' son, after initially attempting to get her paternity suit against him thrown out. On Instagram, Thompson wrote a lengthy message admitting that he fathered the baby, and then subsequently apologized to the people involved in the controversy he had caused.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote on his Instagram Story, per Page Six. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."

He went on to extend his sincerest apologies to ex Khloé Kardashian, considering how it was also revealed that he and Nichols conceived the baby when he was still together with her. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he added. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." Thompson had already been under fire in recent years for his repeated bouts of infidelity, and now his apology isn't sitting well with the fans.