Twitter Drags Tristan Thompson's Public Apology To Khloe For Fathering Son With Maralee Nichols
Tristan Thompson just found himself in a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" kind of situation. On January 3, the NBA star revealed that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' son, after initially attempting to get her paternity suit against him thrown out. On Instagram, Thompson wrote a lengthy message admitting that he fathered the baby, and then subsequently apologized to the people involved in the controversy he had caused.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote on his Instagram Story, per Page Six. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."
He went on to extend his sincerest apologies to ex Khloé Kardashian, considering how it was also revealed that he and Nichols conceived the baby when he was still together with her. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he added. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." Thompson had already been under fire in recent years for his repeated bouts of infidelity, and now his apology isn't sitting well with the fans.
Fans don't think Tristan Thompson's apology to Khloé Kardashian was sincere
When Tristan Thompson posted his apology to Khloé Kardashian, it didn't take long until fans came to her defense. Not only do they think he was being insincere since he had apologized to her one too many times, but they also think that it's disrespectful how he chose to issue an apology over Instagram.
"I actually cringed reading Tristan's apology to Khloe, he should buy them in bulk if he's gonna hand them out that often," one person tweeted. "Tristan Thompson told Kloe he has 'the utmost respect and love' for her, and yet he keeps embarrassing her publicly. Time and time again. That is not respect or love," said another. Some even pointed out that he only trends on Twitter when he's involved in cheating allegations and not when he's had a great game. "I love that Twitter has 'NBA' under Tristan Thompson's trending tab although the reason he trends is almost never NBA reasons," a spectator quipped.
Khloé's camp has yet to issue a statement, but when the news of his cheating broke, a source revealed that she felt utter disappointment. "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," they said, per People. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again. It's just a sad situation to her."