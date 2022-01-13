Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian's Latest Post Contains Subtle Dig At Kanye West

A picture can say a thousand words, but for Kim Kardashian, it was her latest caption that made fans' heads turn. Taking to Instagram on January 12 to show off her latest style, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star caused a frenzy by writing "suit yourself," making some wonder if the caption was a dig at her ex Kanye West.

To be fair, Kim was wearing a suit jacket and over-the-knee boots in the post, but given the timing of the caption as Ye flaunts his new relationship with Julia Fox in the public eye, fans wonder if the post was really a way to fire back at West. Meanwhile, sources tell Page Six despite the caption, Kim is "not even bothered by the comparisons [to Fox]." The insider added, "She knows that Kanye is a designer and is a visually creative person, so this has always been his love language and how he shows affection for someone he likes." Back in July 2021, when Ye was spotted around town with model Irina Shayk, those close to the Kardashian told People, "Kim is fine with Kanye dating," and "just wants him to be happy."

Kim's attention, instead, is on her four kids and her new relationship with "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson. "Kim has such a great time with Pete," sources told Entertainment Tonight. "He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor."