Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian's Latest Post Contains Subtle Dig At Kanye West
Kanye West's latest stint to get the attention of his ex Kim Kardashian might be working. Although the reality star is adamant she is moving on from her husband of seven years, after having filed for divorce back in January 2021, the star seems to be making a subtle dig at West's new high-profile relationship.
In what looked like a quick turn from his pleas for the star to take him back, West pulled out all the stops for a new love, actor Julia Fox. The two met on New Year's Eve, and according to an op-ed written by Fox herself, "it was an instant connection." On just their second date, Fox and West met up for a Broadway show and dinner at New York hotspot Carbone. The night quickly became "a real Cinderella moment," when the rapper arranged an impromptu photoshoot. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," Fox wrote. "It was every girl's dream come true." Fans were quick to point out the eerily similar ways West courted Fox much as he did Kim years prior.
Back in November, just over a month before meeting Fox, West told "Drink Champs" fashion was what kicked off his romance with Kim when they first started dating. "I'd be styling Kim, that's a language of love for me," Ye said. "That how I bagged her in the first place." While sources say Kim is "unbothered" by Kanye showing Fox similar love, her latest Instagram says otherwise.
Kim Kardashian's latest caption is turning heads
A picture can say a thousand words, but for Kim Kardashian, it was her latest caption that made fans' heads turn. Taking to Instagram on January 12 to show off her latest style, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star caused a frenzy by writing "suit yourself," making some wonder if the caption was a dig at her ex Kanye West.
To be fair, Kim was wearing a suit jacket and over-the-knee boots in the post, but given the timing of the caption as Ye flaunts his new relationship with Julia Fox in the public eye, fans wonder if the post was really a way to fire back at West. Meanwhile, sources tell Page Six despite the caption, Kim is "not even bothered by the comparisons [to Fox]." The insider added, "She knows that Kanye is a designer and is a visually creative person, so this has always been his love language and how he shows affection for someone he likes." Back in July 2021, when Ye was spotted around town with model Irina Shayk, those close to the Kardashian told People, "Kim is fine with Kanye dating," and "just wants him to be happy."
Kim's attention, instead, is on her four kids and her new relationship with "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson. "Kim has such a great time with Pete," sources told Entertainment Tonight. "He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor."