The Curious Thing Kanye West Is Supposedly Bringing Along On All His Dates

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship has had its share of ups and downs, but fans were still taken by surprise when KKW filed for divorce from Ye last February. Now, she's publicly moving on as she kindles her new romance with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and hits one relationship milestone after another. According to Page Six, they just set off on their first international trip together and are enjoying the Bahamas.

But just because Kim is moving on doesn't mean her ex is. Over the past several months, Ye has shown he just won't quit Kim. In December, he begged her for reconciliation while performing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, adding a headline-making line to his hit track, "Runaway," in which he rapped, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly," per the Daily Mail.

Unfortunately, Kim's reaction wasn't the one he was hoping for. As one source told People, she's "trying to be respectful," but she has definitely "moved on." That being said, Kim's brush-off hasn't stopped West from buying a home right across the street from hers, per TMZ, or reflecting on what caused their marriage to end. However, he has been playing the field. Last March, the rapper reportedly started dating Irina Shayk after they "met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off," per E!. It didn't last and they called it quits in August, according to People, but now Ye is focused on a new potential match.