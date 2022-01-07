Julia Fox Reveals This Grand Gesture From Kanye West Left Her In 'Shock'

It seems like Kanye West, also known as Ye, may have officially moved on from Kim Kardashian. Though the rapper spent much of his time trying to win Kim back after she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in early 2021, it seems like he could be a little bit distracted from now on after getting firmly back into the dating game with actor Julia Fox.

West made a very public plea for Kim, his estranged wife and mother of his children, to come back into his life around mid-December, making his desire for the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star very much public during a "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert. "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly," he rapped on December 9, creating a new outro to the song "Runaway."

That didn't exactly seem to work out though, as Kim, who filed to be legally single and drop West from her name immediately after, was reportedly left "embarrassed" by the very public plea, according to Hollywood Life's insider. Ouch.

Notably, things only seem to have gotten more intense for the rapper since Kim went public with her romance with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson (who has an interesting connection to Fox himself) in November. But can we expect any more public declarations of love for Kim amidst her new romance? Well, that's debatable, as it sounds like West's attention is very much elsewhere right now...