Julia Fox Reveals This Grand Gesture From Kanye West Left Her In 'Shock'
It seems like Kanye West, also known as Ye, may have officially moved on from Kim Kardashian. Though the rapper spent much of his time trying to win Kim back after she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in early 2021, it seems like he could be a little bit distracted from now on after getting firmly back into the dating game with actor Julia Fox.
West made a very public plea for Kim, his estranged wife and mother of his children, to come back into his life around mid-December, making his desire for the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star very much public during a "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert. "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly," he rapped on December 9, creating a new outro to the song "Runaway."
That didn't exactly seem to work out though, as Kim, who filed to be legally single and drop West from her name immediately after, was reportedly left "embarrassed" by the very public plea, according to Hollywood Life's insider. Ouch.
Notably, things only seem to have gotten more intense for the rapper since Kim went public with her romance with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson (who has an interesting connection to Fox himself) in November. But can we expect any more public declarations of love for Kim amidst her new romance? Well, that's debatable, as it sounds like West's attention is very much elsewhere right now...
Kanye West's unexpected date move
It seems like things are moving very (very, very) fast for Kanye West and his apparent new girlfriend, Julia Fox — and it's all very public. We can't say these two are keeping things private, as the actor — who you may recognize from 2019's "Uncut Gems" or 2021's "No Sudden Move" — shared all about a date with the rapper and the grand gesture he did for her mere days after meeting.
These two met on New Year's Eve in Miami and had such an "instant connection" (in the words of Fox to Interview) they flew back to New York City together where they enjoyed a romantic date... with a huge surprise!
Fox revealed, for their second date, West surprised her with "an entire hotel suite full of clothes" before organizing "an entire photo shoot" for them, with Interview sharing various pictures including two shots of West laying on the floor with Fox on top of him. "It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment... I was so surprised," she added.
"Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" she asked. Good question!
West and Fox sparked romance rumors after being spotted at a play together with friends on January 4, with a source telling People Fox "was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with [West]."
Sounds like we could be seeing much more of these two!