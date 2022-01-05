Julia Fox And Kanye West's Rumored Fling Might Be Heating Up
When it comes to his love life, Kanye West seems to be sending mixed messages. On one hand, he's publicly said that he wants to get back together again with the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, and has even bought a house across the street just so he could presumably spend more time with their family.
But on the other hand, the rapper has also been dating other women, even though his divorce from Kim is yet to be finalized. West was linked to supermodel Irina Shayk during the beginning of 2021 and now seems to have moved on to "Uncut Gems" actor Julia Fox. If that weren't enough, he was also reportedly dating a model by the name of Vinetria, according to E! News. When it comes to his relationship with Fox, one source close to the situation told Page Six, "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely. They're kind of kindred spirits, and it's cool to watch."
That said, it's not necessarily a surprise that Kanye and Fox have just stepped out together for a second time. Does this mean things are getting serious between them?
Are Kanye West and Julia Fox the real deal?
Kanye West and Julia Fox had a second date, People reported on January 5. The pair went to go see "Slave Play" on Broadway, and apparently, the date went very well. One source told the publication, "He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia stayed for the whole after talk. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him." The insider added, "Kanye was highly complimentary of the play after the show. He asked to stay and meet the cast and stayed as long as the theater could stay open."
Interestingly enough, Fox is also dealing with some drama in her life, as she apparently criticized her ex Peter Artemiev for being a "deadbeat dad" in one of her Instagram stories, as detailed by the Daily Mail. Now, whether or not things work out between Kanye and Fox remains to be seen, but for now, it seems like they are playing it cool. But seeing how Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian is supposedly "not thrilled" that he just bought a house across the street from her, as a source told InTouch Weekly, there's a very good chance that she also won't be happy seeing Fox possibly pull in the driveway, either.