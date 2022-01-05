Julia Fox And Kanye West's Rumored Fling Might Be Heating Up

When it comes to his love life, Kanye West seems to be sending mixed messages. On one hand, he's publicly said that he wants to get back together again with the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, and has even bought a house across the street just so he could presumably spend more time with their family.

But on the other hand, the rapper has also been dating other women, even though his divorce from Kim is yet to be finalized. West was linked to supermodel Irina Shayk during the beginning of 2021 and now seems to have moved on to "Uncut Gems" actor Julia Fox. If that weren't enough, he was also reportedly dating a model by the name of Vinetria, according to E! News. When it comes to his relationship with Fox, one source close to the situation told Page Six, "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely. They're kind of kindred spirits, and it's cool to watch."

That said, it's not necessarily a surprise that Kanye and Fox have just stepped out together for a second time. Does this mean things are getting serious between them?