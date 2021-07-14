Are Kanye West And Irina Shayk Already Cooling Off?
While it might not have come as a huge shock after much speculation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits in February after seven years of marriage. The couple has put on a brave face for their kiddos, and Kim has undoubtedly taken the high road and wished Kanye the best on several occasions. In turn, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk put the kibosh on their relationship in 2019. The two splits made the four stars some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.
It certainly seemed like West and Shayk were a full-blown item earlier this summer. The pair were first spotted together in France, and they both seemed to be happy. A source even revealed that Shayk appeared "smitten" with the rapper, and from there, the rumor mill started to churn. "Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out," one source told Hollywood Life. "She's excited and she's been ready to move on and find someone."
Another report even suggested that Kim seemed happy about West and Shayk's alleged romance. "Kim doesn't mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley," a different insider told Us Weekly. The same source also shared that Kim liked the fact that Shayk doesn't seem to get involved too much with the press, and we all know how those media circuses can be.
So are West and Shayk actually together? Keep scrolling for more deets.
Kanye West and Irina Shayk are friends
It seems as though Kanye West and Irina Shayk are pumping the breaks on their relationship just a bit. A source close to the duo shared with Page Six that Shayk appears to be the one who is skeptical. "She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him," the insider revealed.
The same source also shared that Shayk isn't fond of the media hoopla that it may create when she goes anywhere that West does. "She doesn't want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]," they explained. "It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating." The pair were first spotted following a trip for West's birthday, but photographers seemed to have just snuck a shot of Shayk and West together because the insider notes that there were about 50 other people there.
While we're unsure if West is still pining for Shayk's love, the insider insists that the model is single and not ready to mingle. "She doesn't want to be linked with anyone right now," they claimed. "She is happy being single." The two have been friends for quite some time, so maybe the rumors simply came following his split from wife Kim Kardashian. It will be interesting to see how things pan out, but the relationship seems more like a friendship, and a lukewarm one at best.