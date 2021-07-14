Are Kanye West And Irina Shayk Already Cooling Off?

While it might not have come as a huge shock after much speculation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits in February after seven years of marriage. The couple has put on a brave face for their kiddos, and Kim has undoubtedly taken the high road and wished Kanye the best on several occasions. In turn, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk put the kibosh on their relationship in 2019. The two splits made the four stars some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

It certainly seemed like West and Shayk were a full-blown item earlier this summer. The pair were first spotted together in France, and they both seemed to be happy. A source even revealed that Shayk appeared "smitten" with the rapper, and from there, the rumor mill started to churn. "Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out," one source told Hollywood Life. "She's excited and she's been ready to move on and find someone."

Another report even suggested that Kim seemed happy about West and Shayk's alleged romance. "Kim doesn't mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley," a different insider told Us Weekly. The same source also shared that Kim liked the fact that Shayk doesn't seem to get involved too much with the press, and we all know how those media circuses can be.

So are West and Shayk actually together? Keep scrolling for more deets.