Tristan Thompson's Public Message To Khloe Before Cheating Again Has Come Back To Haunt Him

Tristan Thompson is well past denying his infidelities. On January 4, Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols when he was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, sharing the paternity test results on his Instagram Stories (via CNN). The NBA player also used the occasion to issue a public apology to his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a daughter, True. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he wrote, adding that he has the "upmost respect and love" for the Good American founder.

Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson in December 2021 to request child support and have other costs covered, making the news about the baby public for the first time, as the Daily Mail reported then. In court documents, Nichols detailed that she conceived the boy during Thompson's birthday celebrations in Texas on March 13, 2021, when he and Kardashian were still together, the report detailed.

That was also a time when he and Kardashian had been gushing over each other on social media, giving off the impression to fans that they were finally making their relationship work. In fact, Thompson had declared his love for his then-girlfriend just hours before he supposedly hooked up with Nichols in a message that has come back to haunt him.