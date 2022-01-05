Tristan Thompson's Public Message To Khloe Before Cheating Again Has Come Back To Haunt Him
Tristan Thompson is well past denying his infidelities. On January 4, Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols when he was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, sharing the paternity test results on his Instagram Stories (via CNN). The NBA player also used the occasion to issue a public apology to his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a daughter, True. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he wrote, adding that he has the "upmost respect and love" for the Good American founder.
Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson in December 2021 to request child support and have other costs covered, making the news about the baby public for the first time, as the Daily Mail reported then. In court documents, Nichols detailed that she conceived the boy during Thompson's birthday celebrations in Texas on March 13, 2021, when he and Kardashian were still together, the report detailed.
That was also a time when he and Kardashian had been gushing over each other on social media, giving off the impression to fans that they were finally making their relationship work. In fact, Thompson had declared his love for his then-girlfriend just hours before he supposedly hooked up with Nichols in a message that has come back to haunt him.
Inside Tristan Thompson's love message for Khloe Kardashian in March 2021
When Tristan Thompson turned 30 on March 13, 2021, his then-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to publicly celebrate the milestone. Kardashian uploaded a series of snaps of the couple with their daughter, True, which she paired with a heartfelt message. "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," she wrote, possibly addressing Thompson's previous alleged infidelities. She went on to thank Thompson for everything he is and means to her.
Thompson penned his own love message in the comments section. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH KOKO let's keep making amazing memories," he wrote (via the Daily Mail). In the eyes of many, the message hasn't aged well. Social media users have been flocking to the old post to point out the timing of his message, which came in on the same day he celebrated his birthday in Houston, Texas, where Maralee Nichols says she became pregnant. "He was conceiving a baby while you were posting this," one user wrote.
This isn't the only social media post the public has been scrutinizing. Even though Thompson hasn't posted anything on Twitter since October, users have flocked to his page to share their opinions on the matter. "I truly wonder...are you proud of the man you have become? Are you making your family proud? Your children?" one asked.