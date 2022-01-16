The Public Breakdown Of Kanye West And Kim Kardashian's Relationship Is Honestly No Surprise

When Kanye West is around, there always seems to be drama. Because of that, the public breakdown of Kanye and Kim Kardashian's relationship is not a surprise, and it's been brewing for months. Kanye, who legally filed to change his name to Ye, stirred the pot with his estranged wife Kim on January 15. During their youngest daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party, Ye took to Instagram to tell fans he was "banned" from the celebration.

In an Instagram Live (via TMZ), the rapper claimed, "Y'all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was; there's nothing legal that's saying that this is the kind of game that's being played." The father-of-four said Kim and the nannies weren't returning his calls and texts about the party. But later in the day, a source told Us Weekly that Kim was caught off-guard and "shocked" after Kanye posted on Instagram, claiming to be left out of Chicago's party. The inside source said, "There were always two parties planned for Chicago, which was Kanye's idea. He was scheduled to celebrate with her at 4 p.m. today." The source added that "as soon as he asked to come he was given the location." Kim's estranged husband then attended the party.

From the birthday party drama to Kanye buying the house across the street from Kim, there are numerous examples of the communication breakdown between Kim and Ye. Let's take a closer look at how things have gone downhill lately.