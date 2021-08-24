Why Did Kanye West Legally File To Change His Name?

Kanye West is known for many things, and making headlines over his unusual behavior is definitely one of them. On August 24, Variety reported that the rapper formally filed a petition to change his name to "Ye" in California. The documents have yet to be signed off by a judge to make it official, per the report. But, TMZ explained, there doesn't seem to be reason for the judge to deny the name change, considering the process is pretty straight forward in the United States.

Unless the judge finds evidence that the name change is intended to facilitate crimes, like fraud, West should soon become Ye, TMZ pointed out. So get your braincells ready to make the switch any time now. Of course, West has used the moniker for many years, so it shouldn't be too hard to remember his probable new name. In 2018, the rapper released an album titled "Ye," prompting him to announce on his Twitter that he wanted to be known by that name from then on. "[T]he being formally [sic] known as Kanye West / I am YE," West wrote.

If his legal petition is approved, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, could be the only parent to share a last name with their four children. As WWD reported in July, Kardashian said she would not remove the "W" from her KKW beauty brand, though she hasn't said whether she will change her name. Read on to learn what we know about West's name change.