Is Kim Kardashian Still Using West As Her Last Name?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for Splitsville after she filed for divorce in February, per TMZ. Page Six claimed that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was "done" with the father of her four children. Kim then let it all out on the June 3 episode of "KUWTK." She spoke about her seven-year marriage coming to an end and broke down as she vented her feelings.

She sobbed (via People), "I honestly can't do this anymore." It seemed as if she had been in a bad space for some time because she continued, "Why am I still in this like, place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job." She also stated, "I think [Kanye] deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything."

The beauty mogul then voiced her emotions, saying, "I feel like a f**king failure, that it's like, a third f**king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy." It seems as if Kim is ready to move on, but is she still using Kanye's last name?