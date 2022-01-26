How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Maintaining Distance From Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cannot seem to see eye to eye these days, especially when it comes to their children. In the past few weeks, Kanye has been vocal about being handed the short end of the stick whenever he wants to spend time with his kids. For instance, he claimed that he wasn't invited to Chicago's birthday party and only managed to attend when Travis Scott told him the address.
"I'm just putting this online because I need y'all support," he revealed on his Instagram Story, per Page Six. "I've called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he said he'd ask Khloe [Kardashian]. Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's going to imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her."
In his latest interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye also opened up about being shut down by Kim's camp, but he insists that despite the situation, he is still "going to be the best dad." He said, per E! News, "They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating," adding, "They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I'm going to tell you straight up: Don't play with my kids." Kanye seems to be in the business of airing out family drama, which Kim doesn't appreciate. Now, sources claim that the two are no longer speaking.
Insiders say Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are 'not on speaking terms'
Kim is not a fan of how Kanye keeps sharing private matters about their relationship with the media and further tainting their reputation. According to a source close to the SKIMS founder, Kim is "hurt" by what Ye is doing. "[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world," the insider said, per People. "She believes that's the one thing that's sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that's what she feels like he is doing."
The two are reportedly now at the point where they're not even speaking to each other. "Kim isn't on speaking terms with Kanye at the moment," a source told Hollywood Life. "However, they're constantly in communication via their nannies and bodyguards so that they can coordinate visits with the kids." And while the situation isn't ideal, it's what Kim believes is best for the family, at least for the time being: "It is a lot of work but that is the way she is going to deal with Kanye moving forward."
What Kim reportedly wants now for Kanye is that he finds happiness on his own terms. "All Kim wants to do is move forward with her own life and she wishes they could keep their relationship out of the public eye whenever possible," the insider added. "She hopes he's happy moving forward with his own life, too."