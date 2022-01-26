How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Maintaining Distance From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cannot seem to see eye to eye these days, especially when it comes to their children. In the past few weeks, Kanye has been vocal about being handed the short end of the stick whenever he wants to spend time with his kids. For instance, he claimed that he wasn't invited to Chicago's birthday party and only managed to attend when Travis Scott told him the address.

"I'm just putting this online because I need y'all support," he revealed on his Instagram Story, per Page Six. "I've called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he said he'd ask Khloe [Kardashian]. Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's going to imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her."

In his latest interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye also opened up about being shut down by Kim's camp, but he insists that despite the situation, he is still "going to be the best dad." He said, per E! News, "They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating," adding, "They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I'm going to tell you straight up: Don't play with my kids." Kanye seems to be in the business of airing out family drama, which Kim doesn't appreciate. Now, sources claim that the two are no longer speaking.