Kanye West Has Strong Words For The Kardashians About His Children
Kanye West is someone who tries to protect everything that he loves in his life, which includes his family, his career, and his image. After all, West recently issued a stern warning about Netflix's "Jenn-Yuhs" documentary about him — a warning in which he made quite the demand towards the online streaming giant. He wrote an Instagram post that read, "I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image."
If that weren't enough, there's also speculation that West might be acting controlling towards new girlfriend Julia Fox, in the same way he supposedly controlled his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. "Kanye's doing with Julia what he did to Kim," a source tells Page Six. "He's controlling what she wore — making sure she appears as the set image that he has in his mind."
That said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that the "Flashing Lights" singer is now sending yet another warning, but this time it's directed to the Kardashian-Jenner family. And it's about something else, something far more important than a Netflix documentary or his new girlfriend's wardrobe: it's about the four kids that he shares with Kardashian.
Kanye West is done playing games with the Kardashians
According to the Daily Mail, Kanye West is making it pretty clear that he wants all roads open, especially when it comes to the access that he gets to the four children that he shares with Kim Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper hinted that he doesn't want to have any drama with the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially when it comes to his children and co-parenting them with the SKIMS founder. West said during the interview that he wants to "participate without no noise," and that, "They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating whatever they want to do. They can block deals they could do all that type of stuff. But I'mma tell you straight up, don't play with my kids."
This all comes after West seemed to have been barred from attending his daughter Chicago's birthday party. The rapper eventually went to the event after Kylie Jenner's partner, Travis Scott, sent him the address of the celebration, West alleged in the Hollywood Unlocked interview (via Page Six). If that weren't enough, West also reportedly bought a house across the street from Kardashian, much to her ire. But to make matters worse, West also rapped about Kardashian supposedly being absent in their children's lives, according to People.
It sounds as though West really is going the distance to make sure that he remains as an integral part of his children's lives, despite any potential repercussions.