Kanye West Has Strong Words For The Kardashians About His Children

Kanye West is someone who tries to protect everything that he loves in his life, which includes his family, his career, and his image. After all, West recently issued a stern warning about Netflix's "Jenn-Yuhs" documentary about him — a warning in which he made quite the demand towards the online streaming giant. He wrote an Instagram post that read, "I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image."

If that weren't enough, there's also speculation that West might be acting controlling towards new girlfriend Julia Fox, in the same way he supposedly controlled his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. "Kanye's doing with Julia what he did to Kim," a source tells Page Six. "He's controlling what she wore — making sure she appears as the set image that he has in his mind."

That said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that the "Flashing Lights" singer is now sending yet another warning, but this time it's directed to the Kardashian-Jenner family. And it's about something else, something far more important than a Netflix documentary or his new girlfriend's wardrobe: it's about the four kids that he shares with Kardashian.