Why Insiders Think Kanye West Is Controlling Julia Fox
Kanye West and Julia Fox have been dating for only a few weeks, but fans have already noticed the drastic sartorial transformation the latter has gone through. As it turns out, the style overhaul is akin to what had happened with Ye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and fans are beginning to think that he's doing the same with Fox.
Avid viewers of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" have laid witness to how Kanye influenced Kim's stylistic choices. Back when they first got together, Kanye cleaned out Kim's closet and replaced her clothes with pieces he thought would fit her better. "I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style," Kim dished at the Business of Fashion Summit, per HuffPost. "He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet. I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried."
There were also times when Kim would let it slip that Kanye had lectured her about what to wear. "[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, 'You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It's all about tiny little glasses,'" the SKIMS founder said on the show, via People. "He sent me, like, millions of '90s photos with tiny little glasses like this." Now, according to experts, Ye is also in the process of giving Fox a whole makeover.
Fans and insiders think Kanye West is dictating what Julia Fox wears
Kanye West and Julia Fox have been practically inseparable ever since news broke that they might be dating, and it's becoming more apparent how much he has already influenced her in such a short time. Much like how he managed to transform Kim Kardashian's wardrobe, it appears Kanye has already started to do the same with the "Uncut Gems" actor based on the outfits we've seen so far. "Kanye's doing with Julia what he did to Kim," a source told Page Six. "He's controlling what she wore — making sure she appears as the set image that he has in his mind."
Fox seems to have confirmed this with her feature on Interview Magazine. She said that in the short time she's been with Kanye, she has gotten rid of most of her old stuff. "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s*** was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic," Fox wrote. "It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."
And while fans and experts think it's a form of control, Fox chose to view it in a positive light. "I'm really surrendering," she said. "I've been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it's a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it."