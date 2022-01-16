Why Insiders Think Kanye West Is Controlling Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been dating for only a few weeks, but fans have already noticed the drastic sartorial transformation the latter has gone through. As it turns out, the style overhaul is akin to what had happened with Ye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and fans are beginning to think that he's doing the same with Fox.

Avid viewers of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" have laid witness to how Kanye influenced Kim's stylistic choices. Back when they first got together, Kanye cleaned out Kim's closet and replaced her clothes with pieces he thought would fit her better. "I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style," Kim dished at the Business of Fashion Summit, per HuffPost. "He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet. I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried."

There were also times when Kim would let it slip that Kanye had lectured her about what to wear. "[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, 'You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It's all about tiny little glasses,'" the SKIMS founder said on the show, via People. "He sent me, like, millions of '90s photos with tiny little glasses like this." Now, according to experts, Ye is also in the process of giving Fox a whole makeover.