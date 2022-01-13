The Peculiar Crew Kanye West And Julia Fox Just Publicly Dined With
Despite buying the house across the street from Kim Kardashian and publicly claiming he wants to win her back and get his family back together, Kanye West has evidently moved on. That's probably for the best, as things are definitely heating up between Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson. The pair were recently spotted on vacay in the Bahamas. "Kim is so into him," a source recently told People. "They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," they added. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."
As for West, he's recently been spotted out and about with Italian actor Julia Fox. The pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and have been basically inseparable ever since. They've been seen dining at Carbone, catching plays on Broadway, and generally packing on the PDA, per Glamour. Though the romance is brand new, West seems head over heels. Cast in point: He gave her "an entire hotel suite full of clothes" for their second date, per Interview. "But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date," Fox wrote. "Everything with us has been so organic."
The pair made headlines again on January 12 when they were spotted posing for the press and grabbing dinner with a very buzzy crew.
Some think Kanye and Julia Fox's fling is a PR stunt
Kanye West and Julia Fox took their new relationship public in a major way when they grabbed dinner in LA. West and Fox were spotted leaving Delilah, a famed LA eatery, after sharing a meal with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross, and Antonio Brown. It was just the random assemblage that raised eyebrows, either. West and Brown also caused a stir by seemingly posing for the paps,–even leaning in close to the cameras to kiss, per Daily Mail.
The showy display only plays into the rumors that have plagued the couple since their romance became a few weeks ago. Some have suggested that the relationship is a mere publicity stunt to generate positive press for West and Fox — or maybe to make Kim K jealous. Fox was quick to shut those rumors down on a recent episode of her podcast, "Forbidden Fruits." "There's always people that think that every single celebrity scandal is a setup," she said. "I personally don't." Fox claimed that she and West actually have a lot more in common than most people realize. "Friends [that we have] in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense,'" she said.
If the relationship is a publicity stunt, it's working, as West and Fox's dinner date was all over the press within hours. On the other hand, if West is trying to make Kardashian jealous, he should try harder — she seems pretty into Pete Davidson.