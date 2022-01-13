The Peculiar Crew Kanye West And Julia Fox Just Publicly Dined With

Kanye West and Julia Fox took their new relationship public in a major way when they grabbed dinner in LA. West and Fox were spotted leaving Delilah, a famed LA eatery, after sharing a meal with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross, and Antonio Brown. It was just the random assemblage that raised eyebrows, either. West and Brown also caused a stir by seemingly posing for the paps,–even leaning in close to the cameras to kiss, per Daily Mail.

The showy display only plays into the rumors that have plagued the couple since their romance became a few weeks ago. Some have suggested that the relationship is a mere publicity stunt to generate positive press for West and Fox — or maybe to make Kim K jealous. Fox was quick to shut those rumors down on a recent episode of her podcast, "Forbidden Fruits." "There's always people that think that every single celebrity scandal is a setup," she said. "I personally don't." Fox claimed that she and West actually have a lot more in common than most people realize. "Friends [that we have] in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense,'" she said.

If the relationship is a publicity stunt, it's working, as West and Fox's dinner date was all over the press within hours. On the other hand, if West is trying to make Kardashian jealous, he should try harder — she seems pretty into Pete Davidson.