Kanye West Issues Stern Warning About Netflix's Jeen-Yuhs Documentary

Each time Kanye West has had something to say in the past, he's done it in the kind of fashion that makes everyone in the room sit up and listen. After all, the rapper did tell Revolt TV's Drink Champs that he's not giving up on his marriage to Kim Kardashian without a fight. When commenting on reports about their divorce, West said, "My wife — 'cause she's still my wife — ain't no paperwork," per E! News. This might or might not have prompted Kim to get closer to her boyfriend Pete Davidson, whom she has been dating ever since West made his remarks. But then again, there's a good chance that she might not be over the fact that he aired all of their dirty laundry during his stop in South Carolina back in 2020 as part of his ill-fated presidential campaign. Either way, it was enough for the world to realize that something was going on behind the scenes that prompted Kim to pull the plug on their marriage.

With that said, West is using his platform once again to send out a message. This time around, though, it pertains to another important love in his life: his image. And this particularly stern message has people wondering what his next move might be.