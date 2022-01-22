Kanye West Issues Stern Warning About Netflix's Jeen-Yuhs Documentary
Each time Kanye West has had something to say in the past, he's done it in the kind of fashion that makes everyone in the room sit up and listen. After all, the rapper did tell Revolt TV's Drink Champs that he's not giving up on his marriage to Kim Kardashian without a fight. When commenting on reports about their divorce, West said, "My wife — 'cause she's still my wife — ain't no paperwork," per E! News. This might or might not have prompted Kim to get closer to her boyfriend Pete Davidson, whom she has been dating ever since West made his remarks. But then again, there's a good chance that she might not be over the fact that he aired all of their dirty laundry during his stop in South Carolina back in 2020 as part of his ill-fated presidential campaign. Either way, it was enough for the world to realize that something was going on behind the scenes that prompted Kim to pull the plug on their marriage.
With that said, West is using his platform once again to send out a message. This time around, though, it pertains to another important love in his life: his image. And this particularly stern message has people wondering what his next move might be.
Kanye West is firing shots at Netflix
According to Deadline, Kanye West is having a hard time getting through to Netflix's customer service line. That's why he has taken to his Instagram account to send them a message — read: a demand — about the Sundance documentary "Jeen-Yuhs." West wrote a post that said, "I'm going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance."
The documentary is about West's beginnings, his rise to fame, and some of the most difficult moments in his life, including the death of his mother Donda back in 2007 and his failed 2020 presidential campaign. For anyone who has been paying attention to West's career over the years, they would know that his image is very important to him. After all, he is also someone who refuses to smile for photos just because he wants to look like all the "cool men" did back in the 1800s, per the Daily Mail. Now, whether or not the online streaming giant grants West's request and opens up the edit room remains to be seen. But, if there's anything that his critics have learned so far, it's that no one wants to be on the receiving end of one of his infamous rants. Take note, Netflix.