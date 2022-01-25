Kanye West's Name-Check Of Will And Jada In New Interview Is A Head-Scratcher

Kanye West insists that he wants to remain private, at least when it comes to matters about his family. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper offered something of a mini tell-all about the controversies that have been plaguing him the past couple of years, including his beef with Big Sean and John Legend, that one time he tried running for office, and his separation from Kim Kardashian.

For starters, Ye dove into how he still had "love" left for Big Sean and Legend despite their public feuding. He had worked with the two extensively in the past, but he felt betrayed by them when Big Sean insinuated that Ye was lying on his "Drink Champs" interview and Legend said he was never close friends with the rapper. "I love John Legend, I love Big Sean, I love these people," he told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. "But people gotta know, man, you can't be like down on someone that changed your life in public.

Ye also opened up about his presidential aspirations. While his campaign in 2020 was largely unsuccessful, he still believes that he's bound to be a president someday, whether or not it's the president of a whole country remains unclear. "I am a future president," he said. "It might not be two to three years from now, but ain't never been a situation I went in that I didn't make better." As for the rest of the interview, the rapper did not hold back from talking about his ex Kim Kardashian.