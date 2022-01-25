Kanye West's Name-Check Of Will And Jada In New Interview Is A Head-Scratcher
Kanye West insists that he wants to remain private, at least when it comes to matters about his family. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper offered something of a mini tell-all about the controversies that have been plaguing him the past couple of years, including his beef with Big Sean and John Legend, that one time he tried running for office, and his separation from Kim Kardashian.
For starters, Ye dove into how he still had "love" left for Big Sean and Legend despite their public feuding. He had worked with the two extensively in the past, but he felt betrayed by them when Big Sean insinuated that Ye was lying on his "Drink Champs" interview and Legend said he was never close friends with the rapper. "I love John Legend, I love Big Sean, I love these people," he told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. "But people gotta know, man, you can't be like down on someone that changed your life in public.
Ye also opened up about his presidential aspirations. While his campaign in 2020 was largely unsuccessful, he still believes that he's bound to be a president someday, whether or not it's the president of a whole country remains unclear. "I am a future president," he said. "It might not be two to three years from now, but ain't never been a situation I went in that I didn't make better." As for the rest of the interview, the rapper did not hold back from talking about his ex Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West does not like airing out his dirty laundry like Will and Jada
Kanye West seems to be a big fan of irony. When he talked about his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian, he underscored the fact that he does not want to air out his dirty laundry in the open just like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. "We not going full Will and Jada because everybody got problems on both sides and it don't need to be aired out," he said, referring to how the Smiths discussed their relationship problems on the show "Red Table Talk."
Despite saying this, the rapper still offered much insight into where he stands on his custody battle with Kim. He revealed how her security is hindering him from spending time with his children. "Took my kids back, I'm driving them and North is like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something. I'm hearing that the new boyfriend is in the house, where I can't go to," he said. He even shared the reason why he bought a mansion across from Kim's place. "Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children," he added.
Kanye also said that Kim's camp can do whatever they want, but they shouldn't stop him from being a father. "They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating, whatever they want to do," he said. "But I'mma tell you straight up: Don't play... Don't play with my children and it's gonna be all legal, baby."