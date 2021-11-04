John Legend Reveals What Kanye West Saw In Donald Trump

Kanye West raised quite a few eyebrows during Donald Trump's presidency, as he was very vocal in his support for the controversial now former president.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone," West infamously tweeted of Trump back in 2018. "I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

It was that tweet that inspired several famous faces to ask West to reconsider his stance on Trump's presidency, including John Legend, who has been outspoken in his disapproval of the businessman. West tweeted and deleted screenshots of an alleged text exchange between himself and legend, in which the "All Of Me" singer asked the rapper to "reconsider aligning [himself] with Trump" (via People). The singer claimed that many fans of West's felt "betrayed... because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color."

By July 2020 though, West was officially done with Trump as he announced his own desire to run for president. "I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," he said during an interview with Forbes.

But while West may have had a change of heart, that hasn't stopped Legend from speculating about why he thinks his friend really aligned with the controversial politician.