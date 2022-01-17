Kanye West Makes Clear Why He'll Never Apologize For Buying House Across The Street From Kim
Rapper Kanye West is done explaining himself, especially to people who are misinterpreting his intentions. West took out actor Julia Fox on a date for New Year's Eve in Miami. After her infamous blog post about the date made its rounds on the internet, people felt that they were becoming the new "it" couple — and that can't be further from the truth. A source told E! News that West has "expressed it's not serious" between him and Fox. They also added that "he's not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business."
West has made some very public pleas to beg for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to come back into his life. However, Kim is currently in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, but West has "not given up on Kim," according to a different E! News source. "She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," the insider said. "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."
Even though his dates seem like distractions from what's really going on in his life, West hasn't taken his eye off the prize — being there for his children. In December 2021, West bought a $4.5 million home right next to Kim and the kids, so he can stay close to his family, a source told People. West isn't about to apologize for his choices either.
Kanye West believes seeing his kids gives him 'solace'
Artist Kanye West doesn't care how buying a house right next to his ex-wife makes him look, as long as he's close to his children. It's mainly due to West's own father not taking an active role in the development of his childhood when he moved. "You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn't come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]," West told Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked. "He said, 'I'm going to stay down in Atlanta.'"
West believes there is a method to his madness, and other people in the media are misinterpreting his intentions. It gives West "solace" when his children know their dad is always around whenever they need him. "[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids," he said.
Wests' ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, agreed to joint custody and set boundaries with West, per BBC. However, West still wants everyone to know nothing will come between him and his kids. "Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children," West said. "Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me." A source told People (via Page Six) that Kim is "choosing not to engage in these conversations in order to protect [the kids]."