Kanye West Makes Clear Why He'll Never Apologize For Buying House Across The Street From Kim

Rapper Kanye West is done explaining himself, especially to people who are misinterpreting his intentions. West took out actor Julia Fox on a date for New Year's Eve in Miami. After her infamous blog post about the date made its rounds on the internet, people felt that they were becoming the new "it" couple — and that can't be further from the truth. A source told E! News that West has "expressed it's not serious" between him and Fox. They also added that "he's not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business."

West has made some very public pleas to beg for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to come back into his life. However, Kim is currently in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, but West has "not given up on Kim," according to a different E! News source. "She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," the insider said. "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."

Even though his dates seem like distractions from what's really going on in his life, West hasn't taken his eye off the prize — being there for his children. In December 2021, West bought a $4.5 million home right next to Kim and the kids, so he can stay close to his family, a source told People. West isn't about to apologize for his choices either.