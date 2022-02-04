Kim Kardashian Absolutely Lays Into Kanye Over Comments About North's TikTok
Somewhere in the back of Kanye West's mind, as his public drama with his ex Kim Kardashian rages on, must be the words, "Are you not entertained?" On this occasion, the rapper appeared to take the most passive-aggressive of shots at Kim in a February 4 Instagram post, alleging that their daughter North West was on the TikTok video-sharing platform without his consent. Posting a screenshot from one of the 8-year-old's videos, Ye wrote, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" The "Eazy" rapper even made sure to tag Kim on his post. (West has previously stated on "Hollywood Unlocked" in January that "My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission.")
The rapper's comments lit up instantly after his public cry for co-parenting advice. Author r.h. Sin comforted Ye, writing, "Do not be bothered by any attempt to dictate your mood or alter your character. Games are being played, so don't play into them. These are obvious attempts to upset you. Do not lose control over things you may not be able to control." Many followers, however, were baffled as to why Ye would publicize such an obviously personal issue. "Seek legal advice and maybe not put it on social media," wrote one.
Normally one to stay silent in their divorce-fueled drama, Kim finally spoke out in a blunt and lengthy written response to West's post.
Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West's "obsession" with public attention
When Kim Kardashian claps back, she claps back hard. Just hours after West complained to his followers on the social media platform about their daughter North West's presence on TikTok, the SKIMS founder wrote a lengthy Instagram Story. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she began. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness."
Kim continued on, addressing the overall negative media attention that has loomed over their divorce proceedings, pointing the finger at West. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she dished. "From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."
Kim concluded her statement by expressing her "wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately," adding pointedly about West, "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably." Oof.