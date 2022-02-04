Kim Kardashian Absolutely Lays Into Kanye Over Comments About North's TikTok

Somewhere in the back of Kanye West's mind, as his public drama with his ex Kim Kardashian rages on, must be the words, "Are you not entertained?" On this occasion, the rapper appeared to take the most passive-aggressive of shots at Kim in a February 4 Instagram post, alleging that their daughter North West was on the TikTok video-sharing platform without his consent. Posting a screenshot from one of the 8-year-old's videos, Ye wrote, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" The "Eazy" rapper even made sure to tag Kim on his post. (West has previously stated on "Hollywood Unlocked" in January that "My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission.")

The rapper's comments lit up instantly after his public cry for co-parenting advice. Author r.h. Sin comforted Ye, writing, "Do not be bothered by any attempt to dictate your mood or alter your character. Games are being played, so don't play into them. These are obvious attempts to upset you. Do not lose control over things you may not be able to control." Many followers, however, were baffled as to why Ye would publicize such an obviously personal issue. "Seek legal advice and maybe not put it on social media," wrote one.

Normally one to stay silent in their divorce-fueled drama, Kim finally spoke out in a blunt and lengthy written response to West's post.