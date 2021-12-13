North West Just Got In Trouble For Doing This Without Kim Kardashian Knowing

Kim Kardashian just might have met her match when it comes to social media ... her 8-year-old daughter North West.

The mother-daughter duo recently began their own joint TikTok account (much like her cousin Penelope Disick and her mom Kourtney Kardashian), allowing North to finally have a public social media page. "Some people have accounts for their babies, I don't think I'll do that. I think they'll have to ask me and have a conversation about that," the SKIMS owner said of when her kids would be allowed social media back in 2016 (via Harper's Bazaar). "I kind of went through that with my youngest sisters Kylie and Kendall. They wanted Facebook accounts and me, Khloe and Kourtney had their passwords and spied on them for my mom."

Since the launch of North's TikTok, the Kardashian kid has given fans insight into the family's holiday decorations, behind-the-scenes footage with her famous cousins, and even showed off her two pet lizards Cheese and Bean. "My mom hates them," North said in the video. "Because they have worms and they're disgusting, my mom thinks." Yet, it wasn't North's admission that Kim hates her daughter's pets that got the celebrity kid in trouble.