The Strange Thing Kim Kardashian Just Shared About North West

Kim Kardashian and her first-born daughter North West seem to have a pretty strong (and sometimes funny) bond. Recently, on September 8, the 8-year-old hilariously called out her mother for talking different on social media. As Kim filmed a video showing off some new makeup, North interjected by asking her why her voice sounded like that. "Why do you talk different?" North asked (via E! News).

"Why do I talk different from what?" Kim replied. "From your videos," the child said. "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different," Kim continued. Then, North proceeded to make an impression of Kim's speaking voice, causing some pretty hilarious social media reactions. "one think about north, shes gonna interrupt kim's video to call her out," one fan tweeted. "NORTH is most definitely Kanye's child, " another added. "She is sent to humble KIM." Others, meanwhile, think North's behavior proves that she's a true Gemini. "At the end of the day North is literally a Gemini and she will continue to stay on Kim's neck," a third fan commented. "calling out the libra behavior and I have no choice but to applaud her."

As fans pointed out, this isn't the first time that North made fun of her mother for everyone to see. Earlier this year, she even called out Kim for posing as a true Olivia Rodrigo fan.