The Hilarious Reason North West Called Out Kim Kardashian

The daughter of reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, North West is already a star, even at just 7 years old. As fans have watched her grow up in the spotlight, they've also seen her sassy personality develop. From the time she took the paparazzi to task for taking pictures, to the time she turned her glam mom into a self-professed "soccer mom," she's kept everyone on their toes, including her uber-famous parents. Like her dad once rapped, "I'm just doing my thing, hope you're doing your thing too," North is just out here living life.

Recently, this has meant crashing Kim's social media posts and making a cameo in the SKIMS founder's video urging fans to social distance amid COVID-19. (She's just giving the people what they want — and what they want is more North!) But on May 25, 2021, the spunky kid took things to the next level with a hilarious clapback at Kim.

It all started when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted an Instagram Story of herself driving and singing along to "Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo (via People), shortly after announcing her divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Fast forward a few months, and the breakup anthem is precisely what caused North to call out Kim! Keep reading for the full story.