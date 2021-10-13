North West Tells Kim Kardashian This When She Is Upset
Another day, another hilarious North West clapback. As fans will already know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter isn't the one to shy away from calling out folks, even when it comes to her own mother. Just last month, for example, Kardashian caught a shady moment from little North on camera, and decided to share it with her 250+ million Instagram followers.
As reported by E! News, the former reality star was recording an IG Story about some new beauty products, until North interjected to call out her "fake" speaking voice for social media. "Why do you talk different?" the 8-year-old asked. "Why do I talk different from what?" Kardashian replied. "From your videos," North pointed out. Then, she proceeded to give a hilarious impression of what Kardashian supposedly sounds like. And of course, fans had a field day.
"one thing about north, shes gonna interrupt kim's video to call her out," one person tweeted, reposting the hilarious clip in question. "NORTH is most definitely Kanye's child," a second fan joked. "She is sent to humble KIM." But still, there's one particular jab North likes to throw at her mother whenever she doesn't get her way. And, thankfully, Kardashian has spilled it for our enjoyment in a recent interview.
North West loves saying Kim Kardashian's house is 'ugly'
On a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' "MOM CONFESSIONS," Kim Kardashian spoke candidly about all the ups and downs of motherhood. And when asked what was the meanest thing her children have ever told her, Kardashian immediately thought of North West.
"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North," she said, "she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?'" (As fans know, Kardashian and Kanye West's home is starkly white, extremely minimalist, and nearly devoid of any decor.) But North's comments about the Kardashian-West home don't seem to faze the reality star, as she happens to love the all-white design... although she did admit it's kind of rude. "She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."
Elsewhere in the same interview, the proud mom admitted that she may be a little too soft when it comes to her kids. "I give in too easily sometimes," she said. "And bribes. I'm guilty of a good bribe." This isn't the first time the SKIMS founder has admitted to bribing her children, though. While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in September, Kardashian shared how she deals with North's temper tantrums. "It's a struggle even to go to school," Kim admitted. "There'll be times when she's like, 'I'm not riding in the car with my brother,' So I have to trade off. It's always a thing — bribes."