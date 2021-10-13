North West Tells Kim Kardashian This When She Is Upset

Another day, another hilarious North West clapback. As fans will already know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter isn't the one to shy away from calling out folks, even when it comes to her own mother. Just last month, for example, Kardashian caught a shady moment from little North on camera, and decided to share it with her 250+ million Instagram followers.

As reported by E! News, the former reality star was recording an IG Story about some new beauty products, until North interjected to call out her "fake" speaking voice for social media. "Why do you talk different?" the 8-year-old asked. "Why do I talk different from what?" Kardashian replied. "From your videos," North pointed out. Then, she proceeded to give a hilarious impression of what Kardashian supposedly sounds like. And of course, fans had a field day.

"one thing about north, shes gonna interrupt kim's video to call her out," one person tweeted, reposting the hilarious clip in question. "NORTH is most definitely Kanye's child," a second fan joked. "She is sent to humble KIM." But still, there's one particular jab North likes to throw at her mother whenever she doesn't get her way. And, thankfully, Kardashian has spilled it for our enjoyment in a recent interview.