The True Meaning Behind Kanye West's Eazy

Kanye West's music genius draws from real-life inspiration. Throughout his career, West's love affair with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian has been chronicled in his hip-hop tracks.

In fact, West admitted his feelings for her in his music as early as 2012. "And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim," West rapped on his song "Cold," referencing her failed marriage to basketball star Kris Humphries, "Around the same time she had fell in love with him."

West got even more candid about his marriage in his music following Kim's official filing to divorce him in February 2021, per TMZ. West released his long-anticipated album "Donda" months later, and many of the lyrics off the record pointed to his own indiscretions as what lead to their split. West seemingly took accountability for being unfaithful to his wife in the song "Hurricane," rapping, "Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is, still playin' after two kids." The rapper recently used his music in an attempt to win back the SKIMS mogul when West called out to Kardashian to take him back at a benefit concert. Ad-libbing his famous song "Runaway," Ye sang, "I need you to run right back to me ... More specifically, Kimberly."

While those past efforts see the musician as remorseful over losing his marriage, the true meaning behind West's latest track "Eazy" is shockingly the opposite.