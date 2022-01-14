Julia Fox Sets The Records Straight About Her Relationship With Kanye West

When it comes to Kanye West and Julia Fox, much has been said and speculated about the nature of their relationship. Not only does Fox have some interesting connection's to West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian — she modeled with Kim's current Beau Pete Davidson for Paper Magazine and for her Skims Line, for example — but their outings have also been making headlines, too.

Apparently, West and Fox's dinner date was a head-turning one as he "directed a photoshoot" in front of a room full of patrons at a trendy New York City restaurant, she she wrote in Interview. That, and he also got a professional shave during another one. But this all doesn't seem to bother Fox much, as one source close to the situation told Page Six, "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely. They're kind of kindred spirits, and it's cool to watch."

That said, the "Uncut Gems" star just clarified a few things about her relationship with the rapper during her most recent podcast —and what she has to say about West will certainly turn some heads.