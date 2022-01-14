Julia Fox Sets The Records Straight About Her Relationship With Kanye West
When it comes to Kanye West and Julia Fox, much has been said and speculated about the nature of their relationship. Not only does Fox have some interesting connection's to West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian — she modeled with Kim's current Beau Pete Davidson for Paper Magazine and for her Skims Line, for example — but their outings have also been making headlines, too.
Apparently, West and Fox's dinner date was a head-turning one as he "directed a photoshoot" in front of a room full of patrons at a trendy New York City restaurant, she she wrote in Interview. That, and he also got a professional shave during another one. But this all doesn't seem to bother Fox much, as one source close to the situation told Page Six, "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely. They're kind of kindred spirits, and it's cool to watch."
That said, the "Uncut Gems" star just clarified a few things about her relationship with the rapper during her most recent podcast —and what she has to say about West will certainly turn some heads.
Julia Fox says there's "all love" between her and Kanye West
Julia Fox set the record straight on her romance with Kanye West during the latest episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits. Seeing how connected she is to not only West, but also Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson thanks to their past modeling collaborations, Fox says there's nothing but love between her and everyone else and that things are "really not that serious" when it comes to West, per People. However, she did admit, "...it is funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories." When her co-host Niki Takesh asked her why her relationship with West has been getting so much media attention, she replied with, "Because it's meta. We were all connected, like even prior. You know what I mean? ... We're all artists."
While many fans would agree that it is "meta" between everyone, Rolling Stone did point out that the "artist formerly known as Kanye West" did say in a November 2021 interview with Revolt TV's Drink Champs that Kim is still technically his wife. That is interesting — metaphorically or otherwise.