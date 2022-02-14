Kanye West's Valentine's Day Gift For Kim Kardashian Unites Fans In A Serious Way

On February 14, Kanye "Ye" West sent a truckload of red roses to Kim Kardashian's house to celebrate Valentine's Day. How do we know? He posted it to Instagram himself. "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," he captioned the post, a message that was also written on the black pickup truck used to haul said cargo. Ye also tagged Kim on the photo, ensuring there was nothing cryptic about his post. But a large segment of social media users didn't find it cute.

In fact, many believe Ye's behavior is beyond toxic. "This is nothing short of harassment. It's very uncomfortable to watch @kanyewest harass the Mother of his children," one Twitter user wrote. "There is nothing funny, or sweet about this ... Leave her alone." Another drew comparisons to her own experience. "My malignant narcissist sent me flowers for years after we split. (He cheated). Even after I was remarried. Without him I found freedom. ⁦@KimKardashian⁩ is right to stay away," she tweeted.

One user argued Ye's actions may have crossed a legal line. "Kanye west is abusing Kim Kardashian and y'all are calling it love," she wrote. "She said it's over and he hasn't stopped harassing her since." Women aren't the only ones who are concerned. A male Instagram user called Ye out on his own post. "Good god, this out does any act of toxicity future has committed," he wrote, a comment that garnered more than 2,600 likes within two hours, proving that these commenters are far from alone.