Kanye West's Valentine's Day Gift For Kim Kardashian Unites Fans In A Serious Way
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, but a year later, the rapper now legally known as Ye still refuses to accept that his and Kim's marriage is over. Throughout the year, Ye continuously referred to Kim as his wife, going so far as to claim their divorce wasn't real. "'[Saturday Night Live]' making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We're not even divorced," Ye said on Revolt's "Drink Champs" in November, according to Us Weekly.
Ye has also gone out of his way to deride Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, whom she started seeing around October, according to People. In his January song "Eazy," the rapper included an ominous reference to Davidson, according to Rolling Stone. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." Ye seemingly referenced his ex's boyfriend again in "City of Gods," released on February 10, according to Deadline.
Unlike Ye, Kim has tried to keep her divorce and relationship away from social media. But in early February, Kim felt compelled to respond amid Ye's public attacks over their daughter North's TikTok use, Page Six reported. "Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim said in a statement. But Ye was back at it on Valentine's Day — and the public is starting to worry.
Fans believe Ye's actions amount to harassment
On February 14, Kanye "Ye" West sent a truckload of red roses to Kim Kardashian's house to celebrate Valentine's Day. How do we know? He posted it to Instagram himself. "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," he captioned the post, a message that was also written on the black pickup truck used to haul said cargo. Ye also tagged Kim on the photo, ensuring there was nothing cryptic about his post. But a large segment of social media users didn't find it cute.
In fact, many believe Ye's behavior is beyond toxic. "This is nothing short of harassment. It's very uncomfortable to watch @kanyewest harass the Mother of his children," one Twitter user wrote. "There is nothing funny, or sweet about this ... Leave her alone." Another drew comparisons to her own experience. "My malignant narcissist sent me flowers for years after we split. (He cheated). Even after I was remarried. Without him I found freedom. @KimKardashian is right to stay away," she tweeted.
One user argued Ye's actions may have crossed a legal line. "Kanye west is abusing Kim Kardashian and y'all are calling it love," she wrote. "She said it's over and he hasn't stopped harassing her since." Women aren't the only ones who are concerned. A male Instagram user called Ye out on his own post. "Good god, this out does any act of toxicity future has committed," he wrote, a comment that garnered more than 2,600 likes within two hours, proving that these commenters are far from alone.