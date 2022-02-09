Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led To Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has not always been lucky in love. The reality star has been married three times, including once to producer Damon Thomas and then to NBA star Kris Humphries... and we all remember how short-lived that latter marriage was. But Kim seemed to finally find happiness when she linked up with rapper Kanye "Ye" West, with the pair building a wonderful life together amid welcoming four children.

Sadly, the couple's relationship hit a speed bump along the way, when Kim filed for divorce in 2021. Since the pair have called it quits, they have had a few nasty back-and-forths on social media, including one over daughter North's TikTok account. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ye asked fans what he should do after his daughter North had been active on TikTok against his "will." Kim, who usually doesn't play into the drama, took the opportunity to clap back at the Ye on her Instagram stories. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she shared, adding that she was doing her best to protect her daughter while still letting her be creative on the social media sharing platform. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she added. Wow, she sure told him.

Now, the reality star is giving a little more insight into what initially went wrong in her marriage.