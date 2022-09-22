Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo's Latest Outing Has Fans Rethinking Everything

Adam Levine's loyalty to his wife Behati Prinsloo has been under question following some serious cheating allegations. The Maroon 5 frontman reportedly sent flirtatious Instagram messages to a young model, Sumner Stroh, as seen in a now viral TikTok posted by Stroh. Since Stroh's video has taken the internet by storm, a few more women have come forward and claimed to have shared a similar online experiences with the singer, per Yahoo Entertainment.

Levine responded to the allegations in an Instagram Story on September 20, saying (via Entertainment Weekly), "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 and have two daughters together. The couple are also expecting their third child, according to People. And despite Levine saying the couple are working through things together, a source told Page Six that Prinsloo is "very upset" about the allegations. Despite the apparent turmoil, a recent outing suggests that the famous couple may not be in the awful place many suspected.