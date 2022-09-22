Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo's Latest Outing Has Fans Rethinking Everything
Adam Levine's loyalty to his wife Behati Prinsloo has been under question following some serious cheating allegations. The Maroon 5 frontman reportedly sent flirtatious Instagram messages to a young model, Sumner Stroh, as seen in a now viral TikTok posted by Stroh. Since Stroh's video has taken the internet by storm, a few more women have come forward and claimed to have shared a similar online experiences with the singer, per Yahoo Entertainment.
Levine responded to the allegations in an Instagram Story on September 20, saying (via Entertainment Weekly), "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."
Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 and have two daughters together. The couple are also expecting their third child, according to People. And despite Levine saying the couple are working through things together, a source told Page Six that Prinsloo is "very upset" about the allegations. Despite the apparent turmoil, a recent outing suggests that the famous couple may not be in the awful place many suspected.
Twitter rethinks Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's situation
It seemed safe to assume Behati Prinsloo was caught off guard by the cheating allegations surrounding her husband, Adam Levine. However, after Behati was spotted looking happy with Levine on an outing with their daughter on September 21, people are rethinking the situation and even theorizing that the couple may be in an open marriage.
One user tweeted, "Adam Levine and his wife probably have an open marriage like a lot of famous people do," while another said, "Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's marriage has been open since the moment they even got married....she ain't divorcing him lol." The main consensus is that Levine and Prinsloo are both allowed to message and spend time with other romantic interests.
However, others are assuming that Prinsloo has known for a while, but hasn't done anything about it. One user said, "the way that behati definitely knows adam pillow talks fans like a weirdo and doesn't care lmfao wow." It's unclear what exactly is going on between Levine and Prinsloo, so only time will tell if their marriage will stand the test of time.