Charlize Theron Makes Her Feelings On Dating Crystal Clear

Despite her megawatt stardom and statuesque beauty, Charlize Theron rarely makes tabloid news for her dating life. After following up her seven-year relationship to Stuart Townsend by dating Sean Penn in the mid-2010s, Theron hasn't seemingly seen anybody seriously. In 2019, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star declared to ET that she had been single for a decade and was "shockingly available." As Theron dryly joked at the time, "Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up."

Well, it seems nobody (nobody that worthy of commitment, anyways) has. Fans had a brief glimmer of hope when Theron was spotted hanging out with a hunk at the Super Bowl in February. Alas, things weren't what they appeared to be, with the Oscar winner quickly nipping the rumors in the bud. Her "mystery man," as she captioned an Instagram selfie of them together, was actually a friend's husband, "Ash."

The topic of Theron's singledom recently arose again — and she shed some interesting insight on her romantic status.