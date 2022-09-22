Charlize Theron Makes Her Feelings On Dating Crystal Clear
Despite her megawatt stardom and statuesque beauty, Charlize Theron rarely makes tabloid news for her dating life. After following up her seven-year relationship to Stuart Townsend by dating Sean Penn in the mid-2010s, Theron hasn't seemingly seen anybody seriously. In 2019, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star declared to ET that she had been single for a decade and was "shockingly available." As Theron dryly joked at the time, "Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up."
Well, it seems nobody (nobody that worthy of commitment, anyways) has. Fans had a brief glimmer of hope when Theron was spotted hanging out with a hunk at the Super Bowl in February. Alas, things weren't what they appeared to be, with the Oscar winner quickly nipping the rumors in the bud. Her "mystery man," as she captioned an Instagram selfie of them together, was actually a friend's husband, "Ash."
The topic of Theron's singledom recently arose again — and she shed some interesting insight on her romantic status.
Charlize Theron is not actively trying to change her status
Charlize Theron has a pretty laissez-faire outlook when it comes to dating. In the October issue of Harper's Bazaar, "The Old Guard" star recalled rejecting romance even in the time of quarantine. "During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," Theron told the mag. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship. And I was just like, I don't know if I wanna....I just feel so out of practice."
This passive attitude toward the pursuit of romance has been pretty typical of Theron over the years. In 2020, she told Howard Stern exactly how little interest she had in conventional romance and marriage. "That's never been something that's important to me," she said about marriage. When asked by Stern if she desired a "great love of her life," Theron countered that she already had "two amazing little great loves" in daughters August and Jackson, as per People. "I have never been lonely," Theron said then, emphatically adding that her life "just doesn't allow for a lot of room" for loneliness. Hey, as long as she's happy!