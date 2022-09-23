Riverdale Actor Ryan Grantham Finally Sentenced In Disturbing Murder Trial
A sentencing has happened in the extremely unsettling case of Ryan Grantham. Back in 2020, the actor — who's probably best known for playing "Riverdale" character Jeffery Augustine or Rodney James in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" — pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, Barbara Waite. CBC reported that Grantham shot his mom, and extremely disturbing details emerged when the court heard about how the killing was so premeditated that Grantham had rehearsed it and even taken videos. In one, taken shortly after the murder, he allegedly confessed to the crime and filmed the dead both of his late mom.
Worryingly, it was reported the disturbed actor, a native of Canada, had even more plans to murder. He reportedly also plotted to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as, after killing his mother, he allegedly filled up his car with guns, ammo, camping equipment and even Molotov cocktails, plus a map that's though to have shown Trudeau's home. CBC confirmed that Grantham turned around after setting off to find Trudeau and later turned himself in at a police station.
The procedure for sentencing began back in June, with The British Columbia Prosecution Service telling People that, because of his confession, he was likely to get a life sentence for his crimes. And now, we know exactly how long Grantham is set to be behind bars.
Ryan Grantham's life sentence
Ryan Grantham is going to be behind bars for a long time thanks to his heinous crime. The actor has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mom, per TMZ, and will not be eligible for parole for at least the first 14 years of his sentence. CBC reported that Grantham's mental health issues were discussed in the courtroom and it has been confirmed that his getting psychiatric help, with Justice Kathleen Ker sharing that he appeared to be making improvements already.
Back in June, Grantham stood in the courtroom and apologized for his horrific crime. "I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse. It hurts me to think about how badly I've wasted my life," he said, per CBC, sharing his mom did not deserve to die in such a horrific way. "In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry."
In addition to his "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" roles, per his IMDb page, the disgraced actor also made appearances as a child in "Supernatural," "iZombie," and "Riese."
