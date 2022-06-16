The Disturbing Real-Life Murder Plot Involving Riverdale Actor Ryan Grantham Fully Explained

The following article includes descriptions of murder and domestic violence.

Apparently the old saying of life imitating art now extends to "Riverdale." Sentencing hearings for a murder trial involving an actor from the campy CW teen drama have just concluded, with Ryan Grantham pleading guilty to murdering his mother. In addition, he also plotted to assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but changed his mind.

Grantham's character was only in one 2019 episode of "Riverdale," playing Jeffery Augustine. Jeffery was added to the show to explain the real-life death of actor Luke Perry, who played Archie Andrews' father Fred. On "Riverdale," Jeffery killed Fred in a hit-and-run, who was knelt on the side of the road helping a woman with a flat tire. The woman was played by Shannen Doherty, Perry's former co-star on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Some of Grantham's other credits include Rodney in "The Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and two guest spots on "Supernatural." While his "Riverdale" character's killing was accidental, Grantham's 2020 killing of his mother was premeditated and all too real. None of the main "Riverdale" cast has commented on the case, understandably so given its disturbing nature and their lack of closeness with Grantham. It's quite complicated, and full of shocking details — let's dive in.