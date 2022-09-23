Tiffany Haddish Claims Her Career Has Taken A Turn For The Worse

This article discusses allegations of child molestation.

Fans worldwide were shocked when Tiffany Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears were slammed with a lawsuit accusing them of child sexual abuse and molestation. According to the Daily Beast, the brother and sister — who identified as Jane and John Doe — alleged that Haddish and Spears were responsible for pressuring them into filming sexually inappropriate content for several comedy skits. The outlet reported that the siblings were just 14 and 7 years old when they were allegedly "groomed" by the comedians.

After receiving intense backlash online, Haddish released a statement apologizing for her poor judgement. "While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it," she wrote on Instagram. Although the lawsuit appeared to be very serious in nature with Jane Doe making it clear she wanted Haddish and Spears to face legal ramifications, the woman had a change of heart. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the young lady completely dismissed the entire suit just weeks after bringing it to light. "My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us," she told the outlet.

While the "Girls Trip" star is happy this is now behind her, she believes the damage to her career has been irreparable.