Tiffany Haddish Finally Addresses The Disturbing Allegations Against Her

The following article contains allegations of abuse.

Tiffany Haddish is finally speaking out in the wake of an extremely shocking lawsuit aimed at her and Aries Spears. On August 30, the two were named in court documents from two anonymous siblings who, per TMZ, alleged they were groomed by the duo in order to film what were supposed to be comedy videos. The woman claimed she was 14 years old at the time and accused Haddish of forcing her to do extremely inappropriate things that left her with lasting trauma, while her brother alleged a similar thing happened to him when he was half her age.

The siblings spoke about their alleged ordeal to Daily Beast alongside their mother — who is reported to have been a friend of Haddish's — around the time the lawsuit made headlines. The family claimed that Haddish urged them to act in the videos with the promise of furthering their acting careers, with the siblings explaining in detail how uncomfortable they felt over what they were asked to do. An edited version of one of the videos, which stars Haddish and Spears and was once uploaded to comedy site Funny or Die, has been doing the rounds on social media and is titled "The Mind of a Pedophile."

Haddish has stayed quiet in the wake of the allegations hitting the headlines, but now the "Girls Trip" actor is breaking her silence on social media.