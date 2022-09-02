Tiffany Haddish Finds Herself In Hot Water Over Disturbing Claims
Tiffany Haddish has found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after legal documents accusing her of some seriously disturbing things came to light. Haddish hasn't exactly got the cleanest history when it comes to the law, as January saw her accused of driving under the influence after police received reports of a driver who appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel, per Deadline. The star allegedly refused to have her breath tested and was arrested, with TMZ claiming the police suspected she may have smoked marijuana.
Haddish took all the legal drama in her stride though and even joked about the incident later that month on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. And God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I wasn't expecting it," she quipped, following her split with Common. The "Solar Opposites" star then shared an update on the incident, stating that she was working it all out with her lawyer, before joking, "I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better."
But it turns out that Haddish's 2022 legal troubles were only getting started back in January.
Tiffany Haddish is being sued over allegations of molestation
August 30 saw Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears named in a shocking lawsuit from a brother and sister who alleged they had been groomed and molested by the two when they were children. The sister alleged, per TMZ, that Haddish got her to star in an inappropriately suggestive video when she was a young teenager, while the plaintiff's brother alleged both Spears and Haddish molested him while filming a Funny or Die video (which Funny or Die has denied having any involvement in). Haddish was apparently a close friend of the plaintiff's mother for a time.
But Haddish's lawyer is hitting back. He claimed to People that the plaintiff's mom had supposedly been making the claims for years, noting, "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down."
The siblings and their mother spoke in detail about what they alleged happened with Haddish and Spears to Daily Beast, with the mother telling the outlet of her supposed former friend, "I wanted [Tiffany] to see the error of her ways, and I wanted her to do the right thing as far as helping with the therapy, and with the kids and stuff. But the way she just got real Hollywood on us. This was not the same friend that had been a friend to me."